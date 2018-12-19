Syrian Lawmaker: Early to Tell If US Troops Will Leave, Trump Cannot Be Trusted

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - It is too early to tell that the decision of the United States to withdraw its troops from Syria will actually be implemented because US President Donald Trump cannot be trusted, the Syrian lawmaker Ahmad Merhi told Sputnik.

"We have to wait to see what is the background of this decision, maybe Trump is trying to get more money from the Gulf world so we cannot say anything about this statement now, because Trump changes his mind every day. It’s too early to say if Trump’s decision will actually be implemented… No one trusts Trump, he is a big liar," Syrian parliament member Ahmad Merhi told Sputnik on Wednesday.

The remark comes after White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said earlier in the day that US servicemen were returning home from their mission fighting the Daesh* terrorist group in Syria. She stressed that the United States was moving on to the next phase in its campaign in Syria and would continue to work with its allies to fight the radical group.

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump declared that the United States had defeated the IS in Syria, adding that the terrorist group was the only reason that US troops were fighting in the Middle Eastern country during his presidency.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 countries is conducting military operations against the IS in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's operations in Syria are not authorized by the Syrian government or the UN Security Council.