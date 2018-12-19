Israel to Continue Combating Iran in Syria if US Forces Leave - Ambassador to UN

The statement comes after US President Donald Trump said in a Twitter post that the US has defeated the Daesh* terrorist group in Syria adding that this was the only reason for Trump to be in the Middle Eastern country during his presidency.

Israel will continue fighting Iranian troops in Syria even if the United States withdraws its forces from the country, Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

"We have our concerns about Syria, about the presence of Iranian troops in Syria and we will do whatever is necessary to protect our people regardless if you have American troops, Russian troops or any other nations. We will continue to follow our policy of not allowing the Iranians to build their bases next to our borders," Danon told reporters.

READ MORE: Netanyahu: Israeli Military to Discuss 'Right' to Oppose Iran in Syria in Moscow

© AP Photo / Syrian Central Military Media Israel Asks Russia to Condemn Hezbollah at UNSC - Netanyahu

Earlier on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said that the Daesh* terrorist group has been defeated in Syria after the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter that US officials have started telling partners in northeastern part of the Middle Eastern state about the plans to immediately pull all American forces out of the area.

Israel traditionally views Iran as its main opponent in the Middle East region and is concerned over the presence of Iranian military instructors as well as the Hezbollah Shia movement, backed by Tehran, in neighboring Syria.

*A terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.