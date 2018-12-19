Houthis Accuse Yemeni Govt, Saudi-Led Coalition of Ceasefire Violation - Reports

According to Al Masirah broadcaster, the government forces and the coalition shelled the east of the Hudaydah airport and the east of the Yemen Mobile station. Al-Tuheita district of the city was also reportedly hit by a missile attack.
Yemen has been ravaged by almost four years of war between the internationally backed government, supported by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthi rebels.
The one-week UN-mediated talks on Yemen crisis settlement finished on Thursday. The sides agreed on a governorate-wide ceasefire and withdrawal of forces from Al Hudaydah, the establishment of a UN-chaired committee to monitor the process, a prisoner exchange, and humanitarian corridors to the city of Taiz.
READ MORE: Number of People Killed in Yemen Six Times Higher than UN Estimates — NGO
All comments
Show new comments (0)