Houthis Accuse Yemeni Govt, Saudi-Led Coalition of Ceasefire Violation - Reports

CAIRP (Sputnik) - The Houthi movement has accused the Yemeni government and the Saudi-led coalition of shelling the port city of Al Hudaydah in disregard of the ceasefire agreement, the Houthi-controlled media reported on Wednesday.

According to Al Masirah broadcaster, the government forces and the coalition shelled the east of the Hudaydah airport and the east of the Yemen Mobile station. Al-Tuheita district of the city was also reportedly hit by a missile attack.

© AP Photo / Hani Mohammed Arab Coalition Strikes Yemen's Al Hodeidah - Source

The ceasefire in Al Hudaydah officially came into force at midnight on Tuesday. Minutes after the truce took effect, the Saudi-owned Al Arabiya broadcaster reported that the Houthis started shelling the government forces.

Yemen has been ravaged by almost four years of war between the internationally backed government, supported by the Saudi-led coalition, and the Houthi rebels.

The one-week UN-mediated talks on Yemen crisis settlement finished on Thursday. The sides agreed on a governorate-wide ceasefire and withdrawal of forces from Al Hudaydah, the establishment of a UN-chaired committee to monitor the process, a prisoner exchange, and humanitarian corridors to the city of Taiz.

READ MORE: Number of People Killed in Yemen Six Times Higher than UN Estimates — NGO