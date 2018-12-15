Register
02:54 GMT +315 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    People carry the body of a woman they recovered from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen August 25, 2017

    Number of People Killed in Yemen Six Times Higher than UN Estimates - NGO

    © REUTERS / Khaled Abdullah
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 12

    A new report, released just days before the US Senate voted to withdraw US military support from the Saudi-led coalition war on Yemen, claims that the number of people killed in the three-and-a-half-year-old war is significantly higher than UN estimates.

    According to the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), the real number is six times higher than the figure produced by the United Nations, which is widely cited in the media.

    The group's estimate? More than 60,000 people killed directly by the conflict. This figure does not include, for example, the 85,000 children that may have starved to death in the past three years.

    "ACLED's estimation of Yemen's direct conflict deaths is far higher than official estimates — and still underestimated. Fatality numbers are only one approximation of the abject tragedy and terror forced upon Yemenis from several sides. This cannot be overstated," ACLED Executive Director Clionadh Raleigh said.

    While the 60,000 figure includes combatants, a large number of civilians have been killed as well. "Between January 2016 and November 2018, ACLED recorded 3,071 attacks targeting civilians causing 6,480 civilian fatalities, 2,189 of which occurred in just 2018," the report says. 

    Homeless Children, Yemen
    © AP Photo /
    Estimated 85K Children May Have Starved to Death in Yemen Due to Saudi War

    The 6,480 figure includes "only civilians killed as a result of direct civilian targeting. It does not include collateral civilian fatalities. As such, the number is assumed to represent an underestimate of the total conflict-related civilian fatalities in Yemen," the report states.

    The Saudi-led coalition is linked to the most civilian slayings of any party in the conflict under ACLED's definition, with 4,614 killed since 2016.

    As the coalition attempts to seize Yemen's most vital port city, Hodeidah, violence has escalated dramatically, "with an 820 percent increase in total conflict-related fatalities," according to the report.

    Save the Children has also reported that since the offensive began in June, civilian fatalities have shot up 160 percent.

    The report says that last month was the most violent in the country since ACLED started keeping track, with 3,058 reported fatalities.

    Related:

    US Senate Votes to End Military Assistance in Yemen War
    Iran Offers to Provide Health Services to Yemen, Syria
    US Senate Advances Resolution to Pull Support From Saudi Arabia in Yemen
    Pentagon Accidentally Refueled Saudi Jets Over Yemen for Free
    State Dept. Top Official: Support for Saudi-Led Coalition in Yemen 'Necessary'
    UN Envoy: De-Escalation in Yemen Could Be Prerequisite for Peace Talks' Success
    Yemen Needs New Transition Period to Overcome Crisis - Houthi Spokesman
    Russian Envoy: Yemen Govt, Houthi Delegations to Arrive for Sweden Talks Tuesday
    Tags:
    civilian casualties, Saudi-led coalition, war casualties, War on Yemen, Yemen
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 14 December
    This Week in Pictures: 8 - 14 December
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse