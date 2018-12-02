US-Led Coalition Strikes Syrian Positions, Syrian Military Source Says - Reports

A source from Syrian military reported that the US-led coalition attacked Syrian army positions in country's east, Syrian media reported.

A Syrian military source reported that the US-led coalition fired several missiles at Syrian positions and caused limited materiel damage, Syrian SANA news agency reported. The missiles hit the positions south of al-Sukhana in eastern Syria, the source told the agency.

© AP Photo / Vadim Ghirda 20 Civilians Including 9 Children Killed in US Coalition Strikes in Deir ez-Zor - Syrian TV

The source added that the attack happened at 8pm local time (6pm GMT).

Previous month, Syrian state television reported that over 30 civilians had been killed as a result of a US-led coalition airstrike on a village in the Deir ez-Zor province, which came just two days after Syrian media accused the US-led coalition of killing at least 6 civilians in the town of Hajin in the same area.

Syrian government has repeatedly accused the US-led coalition of causing civilian casualties while conducting aerial operations in Syria.

The US-led coalition has been conducting its operations in Syria since 2014, without either Damascus' approval or a UN mandate.