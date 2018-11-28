US-Led Coalition Strike in Syria's Deir ez-Zor Leaves 6 Casualties - Reports

The US-led coalition has yet to comment on the Syrian media reports, while earlier it admitted targeting the area in its operations in the country.

Syrian media has reported that the US-led coalition airstrike on the town of Hajin in the Deir ez-Zor province has left at least 6 casualties.

According to the the Ikhbariya television channel, there are also injured people as a result of the strike, while their number remains unknown.

"Aviation of the international coalition carried out airstrikes on a building in Hajin, which terrorists from the Islamic State group [Daesh*] used as a prison and held civilians there."

This has not been the first time, when the Syrian state media accused the US-led coalition of causing civilian casualties, while conducting aerial operations in the country. In particular, on November 26, SANA reported that the coalition's airstrikes on a village in Syria's Deir ez-Zor province left civilian casualties.

The report came just two days after the airstrikes of the US-led coalition reportedly left some 20 civilians dead. While neither confirming nor denying information about casualties in its airstrikes in Hajin, the coalition has admitted conducting operations in the area.

The US-led coalition has been conducting its operations in Syria since 2014, without either Damascus' approval or a UN mandate.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State, ISIL is a terrorist group, banned in Russia