Register
19:03 GMT +324 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this photo released by Saudi Press Agency, SPA, Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman addresses the Future Investment Initiative conference, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Wednesday, Oct. 24, 2018

    G20 'Have to Deal' With Riyadh, Crown Prince bin Salman - Saudi Royal

    © AP Photo / Saudi Press Agency
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    320

    A Saudi prince has spoken out on the Khashoggi murder, claiming that it tarnished Riyadh's reputation but that Mohammed bin Salman, the 33-year-old heir to the king, was not involved in the affair. His comments came after reports in Turkish media that the CIA had a phone call recording proving that MBS ordered the killing, something Riyadh denies.

    Prince Turki al-Faisal, a Saudi diplomat and former chief of the country's intelligence, said on Saturday that the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate last month would not undermine the status of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

    In an interview with AP, the 73-year-old al-Faisal described the murder as "an unacceptable incident" that his country will "have to bear", maintaining Riyadh's narrative that the royal family and the crown prince did not have knowledge of the killing.

    His statement came as Mohammed bin Salman is touring the Middle East region and is slated to attend the G20 summit in Argentina next week.

    "Whether the leaders in that summit warmly engage with the crown prince or not, I think all of them recognize that the kingdom as a country and King Salman and the crown prince are people that they have to deal with," al-Faisal stressed.

    Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi went missing after entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2. After weeks of denials, Riyadh acknowledged that the US-based Washington Post contributor had been killed inside the diplomatic mission in a "rogue operation".

    READ MORE: Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince Over Khashoggi Case: He Hates It More Than I do

    Twenty-one individuals, among them senior military officials, have been arrested on suspicion of carrying out and ordering the murder. Five suspects are facing the death penalty if they are found guilty.

    Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., ranking member of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, leaves a secure area where the panel meets as Democrats seek to push back against a classified memo released by Republicans last week questioning the methods used by the FBI to apply for a surveillance warrant on a onetime associate of the Trump campaign, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Scott Applewhite
    Dems Want to Probe Whether Trump Relied on CIA Report on Khashoggi Killing

    Riyadh repeatedly insisted that the royal, who is to succeed his father, King Salman, was not implicated. However, Turkish media suggested that the CIA had evidence proving that bin Salman had ordered the killing. This echoed a recent report in the Washington Post, which says that the CIA is pointing the finger at the crown prince.

    However, Donald Trump said on Thursday that the CIA "did not conclude" that he ordered the murder.

    Amid global outcry, reports surfaced that members of the royal family were seeking to replace the crown prince in the line of succession with Prince Ahmed bin Abdulaziz, a 76-year-old brother of King Salman. However, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel Jubeir said that calls on the crown prince to be removed were a "red line."

    Related:

    Dems Want to Probe Whether Trump Relied on CIA Report on Khashoggi Killing
    Khashoggi Murder: 'It’s Question of Policy Rather Than Who's Responsible' – Prof
    'Imagine if Russia Behaved Like This': Farage on West's Stance on Khashoggi Case
    Trump Will 'Turn a Blind Eye' to Khashoggi Case – Turkish Foreign Minister
    Tags:
    murder, G20 summit, CIA, Jamal Khashoggi, Turki al-Faisal, Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 17 - 23
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    US Invades Migrants’ Text Message Conversations
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse