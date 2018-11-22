Solution on Idlib Should Precede Syria Political Settlement - Iraqi Minister

ROME (Sputnik) - The Iraqi foreign minister believes that first of all it is necessary to solve the problem of the Syrian Idlib province, where thousands of militants are still operating, before finding a political solution to the Syrian conflict.

"In my opinion, let's solve the problem of Idlib first and then seek a political solution in Syria," Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed Ali Alhakim said on Thursday at the Mediterranean Dialogues (MED) forum in Rome.

According to the minister, the existence of 30,000 militants in Idlib from different countries, including Tunisia, Saudi Arabia and European states, constitutes a problem.

READ MORE: Syrian Troops Establish Control Over Last Daesh Stronghold in Country's South

© AFP 2018 / Saul Loeb US Threatens 'Grave Consequences' for Those Who Supply Oil to Syria

The Iraqi official added that the best scenario for Syria is to remain unified and become free of any external military presence, as, at the moment, Turkish, US, Russian and Iranian troops are present in the war-torn state.

The province of Idlib in northwest Syria is the last remaining stronghold of terrorist groups operating in the country, including Jabhat al-Nusra*, which has joined forces with four other jihadi groups in Idlib to form a terrorist alliance called Hayat Tahrir al-Sham*, widely regarded as the dominant force on the ground in the province.

*Jabhat al-Nusra and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham are terrorist groups outlawed in Russia