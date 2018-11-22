Syrian Troops Establish Control Over Last Daesh Stronghold in Country's South

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian Armed Forces have established control over the last stronghold of the Daesh terrorist group in southern Syria, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"The General Staff of the Syrian Armed Forces announced the completion of their military operation and the establishment of full control over al-Safa plateau region — the last stronghold of Daesh* militants in the south of the country. An area of 380 square kilometres [some 147 square miles] with a very complex terrain has been cleared of terrorists," Zakharova said at a briefing.

READ MORE: Syrian Forces Rout Daesh From Last Stronghold in Southern Syria

​The diplomat added that the implementation of the Russian initiative to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees to their homeland as well as internally displaced persons would continue.

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with government forces fighting numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Victory over the Daesh was declared at the end of 2017. However, the Syrian Army continues mop-up operations in some areas of the country. Currently, the priorities in the country are the political settlement, restoration and refugee repatriation.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia