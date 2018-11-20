Russia is 'Wonderful Trade, Political Partner': Iranian FM Slams US Sanctions

"Russia is our wonderful trade and political partner. It understands us, as it is also a victim of the [US] sanctions," Zarif said. He voiced his belief that the United States was trying to urge countries neighboring Iran to boycott it, while these attempts did not work out.
"Iran is accused of aspiring to settle the Syrian conflict via military means, but in fact everything is just the other way around: we want a political settlement with new elections, during which all the Syrians, including refugees, will be able to freely express their opinion," Zarif added.
Iran, along with Russia and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire in Syria. In early October, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin praised Iranian military for actively engaging in terrorism fight in the country.
Russia has also been affected by US sanctions over its alleged interference in the 2016 US presidential election, as well as "malign influence in Syria" and "aggression in Crimea." Russia has repeatedly refuted all US allegations.
