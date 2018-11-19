Register
14:17 GMT +319 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem, Sunday, July 30, 2017

    'Ball in Netanyahu's Court': Israeli Ministers Backtrack on Resignation Threats

    © AP Photo / Amir Cohen, Pool
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The development comes on the heels of Avigdor Lieberman’s resignation as Israeli Defence Minister last week amid reported disagreement with Benjamin Netanyahu over the prime minister’s decision to agree on ceasefire with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

    Speaking at a Monday press-conference along with Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, Israeli Education Minister Naftali Bennett, who sought to replace Avigdor Lieberman as defence minister, said that neither he, nor Shaked would resign despite previous threats.

    READ MORE: Israeli Defenсe Minister Lieberman Resigns, Slams PM for 'Surrendering to Hamas'

    At the same time he stressed that the responsibility for solving security problems was on Netanyahu’s shoulders:

    “I tell the prime minister here: we are withdrawing right now all of our political demands and will stand to help you in this great mission of getting Israel to win again. […] The ball is in the prime minister’s court,” he said.

    Bennett, who is the leader of the right-wing Bayit Yehudi party, further lambasted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over the security situation in the country.

    “Israel is in a serious crisis of confidence. The problem is not our enemies, but ourselves. Something bad is happening on the inside, including during the last decade in Netanyahu’s governments – the state of Israel stopped winning. I saw that with my own eyes during Second Lebanon War, I saw the mortification and the confusion, the lack of determination, I saw the lack of spirit,” Bennett said.

    Previously, Bennett and his party threatened to leave the ruling coalition if he didn’t receive the defence portfolio after Lieberman’s resignation.

    READ MORE: Netanyahu Says Temporarily Taking Over As Defence Minister

    In a Sunday statement, Netanyahu called on the rest of his coalition partners, who have been calling for early elections following the resignation of Lieberman, not to dissolve the government. He also added that he would temporarily take on the defence minister portfolio:

    “Today, I take on for the first time the position of defence minister. We are in one of the most complex security situations and during a period like this, you don’t topple a government. During a period like this, you don’t go to elections,” he said.

    His speech came shortly after Lieberman and all five MPs of his Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) party left the ruling coalition following Netanyahu’s agreement to a ceasefire with the Hamas militants that put an end to the latest surge in violence in Gaza.

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Sunday, April 15, 2018
    © AP Photo / Gali Tibbon/Pool
    Unnecessary and Wrong to Call Early Israeli Elections – Netanyahu
    The resignations mean that the ruling coalition has now 61 of 10 seats in the parliament (Knesset), prompting some MPs to vote for early polls, which may be held three months after the dissolution of the government.

    Last week, Hamas announced an Egypt-brokered ceasefire with Israel to halt escalating hostilities, which resumed after the Palestinian militants launched rockets at Israel in retaliation for seven militants killed during an Israeli special forces operation.

    Prior to the announcement, the Israeli military claimed that it had detected about 460 rocket launches by Palestinian militants from Gaza, intercepting more than a hundred of projectiles. In response, the IDF conducted several attacks on various Hamas targets, including militants’ bases, underground tunnels, and headquarters of internal security service.

    Tags:
    hostilities, ceasefire, elections, ministers, resignation, demand, party, ruling coalition, dissolution, government, defense minister, defense, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Hamas, Avigdor Lieberman, Naftali Bennett, Benjamin Netanyahu, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse