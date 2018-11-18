Netanyahu Meeting on Coalition Crisis Ends Without Result - Finance Ministry

Addressing the crisis following the resignation of Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman, Rime Minister Benjamen Netanyahu stated that the coalition would try to avoid early elections.

"The meeting between the finance minister and the prime minister ended without results," a spokesman for Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon said, adding that the politicians "agreed to meet later in the week."

The coalition was put in jeopardy after Avigdor Lieberman stepped down from his position, slamming the prime minister for entering a ceasefire with Hamas following a mortar shelling from Gaza.

Yisrael Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) party, led by Lieberman, thus left the coalition.

Under Israeli law, early elections may be held 90 days after the dissolution of the government. Hence, the vote could take place between March and May.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW