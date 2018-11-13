WATCH Bleeding Israeli Woman Rescued From Hamas-Struck House (GRAPHIC)

Despite the escalation and Hamas responding with rocket attacks in wake of the weekend operation, Gaza militant groups announced an Egypt-brokered ceasefire with Israel on Tuesday.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) has released a video of the moment Palestinians in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets at Israel. The graphic footage shows a house in Ashkelon, on the Israeli Mediterranean coast, heavily struck by featuring the horrendous scene that the first responders to the attack witnessed upon entering the premises.

WARNING: The following video is graphic and may offend sensibilities

Last night, Palestinian terrorists in Gaza fired a barrage of rockets into Israel. One of the rockets struck this house in Ashkelon. This was the scene when Israeli first responders entered. It is graphic, but it’s important we show it.



Hamas sees all of Israel as a target. pic.twitter.com/0Z9B1sCiBQ — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 13 ноября 2018 г.

The video shows a bleeding woman lying in rubble, which the whole house had virtually been reduced to, near the body of a man, with the voices of multiple rescuers heard in the background emotionally calling to check without delay if “there was a baby” there.

On Tuesday, Hamas pressed on with their most intense rocket fire against Israel since the 2014 Gaza standoff, prompting the Israelis to come up with reciprocal airstrikes against multiple targets in the Gaza Strip, including Hamas’ television station.

The impoverished enclave saw the conflict resume following a new flare-up, in which seven Hamas militants and one Israeli soldier were killed during Israel’s special forces operation over the weekend. However, Gaza militant groups announced an Egypt-backed ceasefire with the Mid-Eastern country amid the escalation of the feud.

Meanwhile, Israel okayed Qatar’s initiative to transfer funds to Hamas officials in Gaza and cover their salaries for six months in a bid to prevent a humanitarian crisis in the region. In a parallel move, Qatar and Israel reportedly agreed to set up a sea passage between Cyprus and the Gaza Strip, the Lebanese newspaper Al-Akhbar wrote on Saturday. However, there has been no confirmation of the reports yet.