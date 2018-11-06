Turkey Warns US: 'Dangerous to Isolate Iran and Unfair to Punish Iranian People'

On November 5, the US imposed sanctions on a number of Iranian entities and individuals, following Washington's exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that no results could be achieved through the US sanctions against Iran.

"Not only neighbouring countries but many countries from many regions of the world are being impacted by these unilateral sanctions," Mevlut Cavusoglu said.

He added that dialogue and diplomacy would be more useful and meaningful and that it was dangerous to isolate Iran and unfair to punish the Iranian people.

"We do not believe any result can be reached with sanctions. I think meaningful dialogue and talks are more useful than sanctions," he said.

Earlier, US Treasury has announced that some 50 Iranian banks and their subsidiaries abroad, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and 23 of its subsidiaries, as well as 200 individuals and ships in the country's shipping and energy industries, have fallen under the effect of re-introduced sanctions.

Following Washington's new sanctions against Iran, the US offered waivers to China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea and Turkey.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated that 20 countries have reduced their oil imports from Iran, cutting Tehran's exports by 1 million barrels.

In May, the United States announced its withdrawal from the JCPOA, claiming that Iran had violated the deal.

The European Union came up with several initiatives to keep Iran in the multilateral pact.