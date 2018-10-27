Israeli Defense Forces Blame Syria, Iran for Gaza Shelling

On Saturday, the IDF conducted air strikes on around 80 targets in the Gaza Strip in response to the recent shelling from the area.

The spokesperson for the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus has alleged that Tel Aviv sees a link between the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group it blames for the recent Gaza shelling and Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, as well as the Syrian government.

"We have seen and established a clear link between Gaza and Damascus," he said, stressing further that Israel's response is not going to be "limited geographically."

Earlier in the day, the IDF spokesperson Ronen Manelis stated that Damascus and the Iranian Quds Force directed the Hamas rockets that recently targeted Israel.

"Clear messages were delivered to those who needed that delivery," the spokesman said, "nobody is immuned [sic], not in the Gaza Strip nor outside of it."

The spokesman also stressed that the IDF was prepared to expand its strikes if such scenario unfolds.

Neither Damascus, nor Tehran have commented on the accusations yet.

According to Manelis, Israel anticipates that Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman's resolution to allow deliveries of gasoline purchased from Qatar into Gaza will shift the situation in the region.

The Israeli military said it had struck two arms workshops, five bases, a training camp, an entrance to an underground tunnel and an observation post among other targets.

Tensions between the Israeli and Palestinians in Gaza flared up amid the Great March of Return rally, which began on March 30. The Israeli side has been using lethal arms to suppress the rallies citing security concerns and putting the blame for the escalation on the Hamas movement, governing the area.

Islamic Jihad is a military group supported by Iran, however, occasionally, it operates without the involvement of Gaza's Hamas rulers.