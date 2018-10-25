WATCH IDF Strike 8 Hamas Targets in Response to Missile Launched from Gaza

The IDF retaliated by striking eight different Hamas targets in three different compounds late Wednesday night, Haaretz reported. The targets included a military compound in the northern Gaza Strip, a training base, and a weapons production and storage site in the southern Gaza Strip.
WATCH: Our fighter jets strike 8 Hamas targets in #Gaza, including a munitions manufacturing site. The strikes were in response to the projectile launched from Gaza at #Israel. pic.twitter.com/RGw19kBLHk— Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 25 октября 2018 г.
Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March. The disturbances on the Israeli-Gaza border have been caused by continued shelling and the launch of arson balloons by Hamas militants into Israeli territories.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed last week to put an end to attacks on the country from the Gaza Strip.
