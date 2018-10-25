WATCH IDF Strike 8 Hamas Targets in Response to Missile Launched from Gaza

Air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel late Wednesday. The Israeli military said in a statement early Thursday that an Iron Dome interceptor system had failed to down a projectile launched from the Gaza Strip.

The IDF retaliated by striking eight different Hamas targets in three different compounds late Wednesday night, Haaretz reported. The targets included a military compound in the northern Gaza Strip, a training base, and a weapons production and storage site in the southern Gaza Strip.

WATCH: Our fighter jets strike 8 Hamas targets in #Gaza, including a munitions manufacturing site. The strikes were in response to the projectile launched from Gaza at #Israel. pic.twitter.com/RGw19kBLHk — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 25 октября 2018 г.

The Israeli military has repeatedly reported of projectiles being fired by the Palestinians into the country. In the most recent case last week, the IDF targeted militants in the Gaza Strip after one Palestinian rocket damaged a residential building in the southern Israeli city of Be'er Sheva while another one fell into the Mediterranean Sea near Israel's largest and most populous metropolitan area of Gush Dan. At least one person was killed and three others injured in the IDF strikes.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting since late March. The disturbances on the Israeli-Gaza border have been caused by continued shelling and the launch of arson balloons by Hamas militants into Israeli territories.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed last week to put an end to attacks on the country from the Gaza Strip.

