Israel's Iron Dome Triggers Warning Sirens after Misidentifying Object - IDF

"Sirens sounded in the Sha'ar HaNegev and Sdot Negev regional councils," the IDF wrote on Twitter.
The alarm has turned out to be "a false identification," according to the IDF.
Following an initial report, the IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system launched one interceptor following a false identification. No launches were identified from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 11 октября 2018 г.
Social media users have started posting pictures of an interceptor from the Iron Dome system that was "launched as a result of incorrect identification."
Photo allegedly taken after Iron Dome interceptor was launched a short time ago in southern #Israel. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/DbdkXRMwvr— Joe (@Jtruzmah) 11 октября 2018 г.
Incoming rocket alerts sirens in Netivot a short time ago. #Israel #Gaza pic.twitter.com/KHBtixiXG0— Joe (@Jtruzmah) 11 октября 2018 г.
On October 10, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel was going to ease conditions in the Gaza Strip in order to forestall an escalation in the south.
Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians on the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return wave of protests.
READ MORE: Two Palestinians Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces on Gaza Border — Ministry
The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.
All comments
Show new comments (0)