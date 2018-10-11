Israel's Iron Dome Triggers Warning Sirens after Misidentifying Object - IDF

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Sirens went off in Israel's southern regions, warning locals about possible shelling from the Gaza Strip, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) said on Thursday.

"Sirens sounded in the Sha'ar HaNegev and Sdot Negev regional councils," the IDF wrote on Twitter.

The alarm has turned out to be "a false identification," according to the IDF.

Following an initial report, the IDF's Iron Dome aerial defense system launched one interceptor following a false identification. No launches were identified from the Gaza Strip at Israeli territory. — Israel Defense Forces (@IDFSpokesperson) 11 октября 2018 г.

Social media users have started posting pictures of an interceptor from the Iron Dome system that was "launched as a result of incorrect identification."

Photo allegedly taken after Iron Dome interceptor was launched a short time ago in southern #Israel. #Gaza pic.twitter.com/DbdkXRMwvr — Joe (@Jtruzmah) 11 октября 2018 г.

On October 10, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel was going to ease conditions in the Gaza Strip in order to forestall an escalation in the south.

© AP Photo / Baz Ratner Israel Cuts Gaza Fishing Zone Limit Amid Protesters' Clashes With IDF - Reports

The same day, the World Health Organization said in a situation report that at least 14 Palestinians, including four children, had been killed by Israeli forces during demonstrations on the Gaza Strip border from September 23 to October 6, while 1,434 others had been injured.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians on the Gaza border have been mounting since late March, which marked the beginning of the Great March of Return wave of protests.

READ MORE: Two Palestinians Killed in Clashes With Israeli Forces on Gaza Border — Ministry

© AP Photo / Sebastian Scheiner Israeli Prime Minister Accuses Palestinian National Authority of 'Choking' Gaza

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with the Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for an independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially controlled by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.