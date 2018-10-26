Iraqi PM Vows to Prioritize Iraq's Interests With Regard to US Sanctions on Iran

According to the broadcaster, Mahdi said at a briefing that Baghdad would prioritize its interests, namely, its independence, in everything that concerned helping the United States in implementing restrictive measures targeting Iran.
He added that the government aspired to distance itself from any meddling in other states' affairs.
In May, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal, and reimpose its sanctions against Tehran that had been lifted under the agreement.
The first round of the US restrictions came into force in August, the next sanctions package, due to hit Iran's oil sector, among others, is set to be re-imposed on November 4. While Iran and the United States are Iraq's two major partners, the United States tries to urge other countries to stop their cooperation with Tehran.
