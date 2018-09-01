Iran Refutes Reports Alleging Missile Shipment to Shiite Groups in Iraq

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Reuters has reported, citing a number of different sources, that Iran had been delivering short-range ballistic missiles to its Shiite allies in Iraq and helping the groups to start producing their own over the past few months.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday that reports on Iran allegedly transferring its ballistic missiles to Tehran-backed Shiite groups in Iraq were "false and ridiculous."

"The information, which was disseminated in several media, on Iran transferring missiles to Iraq, is unacceptable and false. This information is aimed at raising apprehensions against the states of the region and perpetuating political threats against Iran. It is a totally false and ridiculous story," the Mehr agency quoted the ministry's spokesman Bahram Qassemi as saying.

Iran is prohibited from any missile-related transfers and activities under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, also known as the Iran nuclear deal and the UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

Washington pulled out from the agreement several months ago, but other signatories, including Tehran itself, pledged adherence to the deal.

