Saudi King, Crown Prince Meet Khashoggi Family - Reports

The kind and crown prince offered their condolences to relatives of the late Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist who reportedly was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman met with the family members of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh, the country's state news agency SPA reports.

The meeting was attended by Khashoggi's son Salah and brother Sahel, as well as by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself.

During the meeting, King Salman and Prince Mohammed offered their condolences to the family of the Saudi journalist.

Jamal Khashoggi, a newspaper columnist at The Washington Post, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

On October 19, Saudi Arabia, which has initially denied any involvement, admitted that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.