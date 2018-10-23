Saudi King, Crown Prince Meet Khashoggi Family - Reports

Saudi Arabia's King Salman met with the family members of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Riyadh, the country's state news agency SPA reports.
The meeting was attended by Khashoggi's son Salah and brother Sahel, as well as by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself.
Jamal Khashoggi, a newspaper columnist at The Washington Post, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.
On October 19, Saudi Arabia, which has initially denied any involvement, admitted that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate.
All comments
Show new comments (0)