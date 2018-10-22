Turkey Does Not Want Khashoggi Case to Damage Relations With Saudis - Spokesman

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey does not want the situation with the murder of Saudi opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to have a negative impact on relations between Ankara and Riyadh, Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

"Nothing will be concealed from the public [regarding the Khashoggi case]. Our main goal is to investigate it thoroughly. We should work together with Saudi Arabia in order to avoid [investigation] gaps. But we do not want the situation to overshadow our relations with Saudi Arabia, with which we have many projects and cooperation fields. It is our fraternal country that is why the process is very sensitive," Kalin stated.

© AP Photo / Emrah Gurel Author Explains 'Geopolitical Game of Chess' Related to Khashoggi's Death

Khashoggi, who has been working as a columnist for The Washington Post, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

READ MORE: CCTV Clip Shows Khashoggi's Alleged 'Body Double' in Identical Clothes — Reports

Following more than two weeks of denials, Saudi Arabia admitted on Friday via state television that the journalist had been killed in a fight inside the consulate. According to Riyadh, 18 people have been arrested over their involvement in the incident.

READ MORE: Kushner: US Urged Saudi Crown Prince to Be Transparent Over Khashoggi Case