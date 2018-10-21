Syria Grants OPCW Requested Access to Research Centers – Minister

"We have approved all visits requested by the OPCW, including this one. It is an official inspection that pursues a specific goal. We will by no means hinder the OPCW and will let it get acquainted with our achievements – which is our commitment to obligations," Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad said.
Currently, the minister who is a former Syrian top diplomat in the UN, heads a state committee that guarantees that Syria remains in compliance with a UN convention banning nuclear weapons after it destroyed them in a verified process in 2013.
In addition, Syria’s Foreign Ministry urged earlier the UN to investigate the use by the US-led coalition of internationally banned white phosphorus in its recent bombing of the southeastern Syrian town of Hajin.
The US-led coalition is conducting military operations in Syria against the Daesh* terrorist group (banned in Russia). The coalition's strikes have not been authorized by the Syrian government or the United Nations.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist group banned in Russia
