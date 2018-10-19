Assad and Russian Envoy Discussing Formation of Syria Constitutional Commission

Syrian President Bashar Assad, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin discussed on Friday the situation in Syria and the formation of a constitutional commission there, the Syrian leader's press service said in a statement.

"During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the situation in Syria, in particular, on the political settlement and the process to form a committee to discuss the current constitution," the statement said.

The statement comes after earlier in the week UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura announced he would quit in the last week of November due to personal reasons.

However, de Mistura has to report on the progress toward convening the committee for the new Syrian constitution to the Small Group on Syria before October, 31.

The creation of the Syrian Constitutional Commission, tasked with rewriting the Syrian main law, was agreed upon during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in Sochi in late January. The commission to comprise both the representatives of the Syrian government and opposition activists.