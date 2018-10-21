Local Taliban Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

Taliban shadow district chief for Hesarak district Abdul Jabar and six other militants were killed in a drone strike on Saturday, according to the Khaama Press news agency citing the provincial government press office.
The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, supported by a US-led coalition, are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.
The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 as a reaction to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with the mission lasting until December 28, 2014. In 2015, NATO initiated a new mission, Resolute Support, aimed at training Afghan security forces. Nevertheless, seemingly endless US operations have shown limited effectiveness at establishing an enduring peace in Afghanistan.
