Local Taliban Leader Killed in Eastern Afghanistan - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A shadow district administrative chief of the Taliban* movement was killed in a US-led coalition strike in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province, Khaama Press reported on Sunday.

Taliban shadow district chief for Hesarak district Abdul Jabar and six other militants were killed in a drone strike on Saturday, according to the Khaama Press news agency citing the provincial government press office.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of various terrorist and radical groups.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces, supported by a US-led coalition, are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country.

The US invaded Afghanistan in 2001 as a reaction to the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with the mission lasting until December 28, 2014. In 2015, NATO initiated a new mission, Resolute Support, aimed at training Afghan security forces. Nevertheless, seemingly endless US operations have shown limited effectiveness at establishing an enduring peace in Afghanistan.

*Daesh and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia