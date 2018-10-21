Blast in Afghanistan on Second Day of Elections Kills 11 People - Authorities

"A total of 11 Afghans, including one woman and six children, have been killed as a result of the explosion of a car that was laden with an improvised explosive device," the statement said.
The attack was carried out in the province's Achin district, which is believed to be the main stronghold of the Daesh terrorist group in the east of the country.
Before the parliamentary elections, militants of the Taliban* movement, which does not recognize the vote, announced their intention to sabotage the electoral process.
This year's elections have become the first parliamentary election in Afghanistan since 2010. In 2016, the election was postponed over the unstable security situation in the country, where various militant groups, including the Taliban and the Daesh, carry out regular terrorist attacks and fight for power against Kabul.
*Daesh and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia
