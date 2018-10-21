Blast in Afghanistan on Second Day of Elections Kills 11 People - Authorities

MOSCOW/NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - At least 11 people, including six children, have been killed as a result of an explosion in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar on Sunday, on the second day of parliamentary elections in the country, spokesperson for the provincial governor said in a statement obtained by Sputnik.

"A total of 11 Afghans, including one woman and six children, have been killed as a result of the explosion of a car that was laden with an improvised explosive device," the statement said.

READ MORE: Afghanistan Delays Vote at Some Polling Stations as Blasts Kill 44 — Reports

The attack was carried out in the province's Achin district, which is believed to be the main stronghold of the Daesh terrorist group in the east of the country.

© REUTERS / Omar Sobhani Afghanistan to Vote in First Parliamentary Election Since 2010

The day before, the Afghan Interior Ministry told Sputnik that three explosions had hit different areas of the country's capital of Kabul on the first day of parliamentary elections. The ministry later said that over 190 incidents, including terrorist attacks and explosions, had been registered on Saturday. Local media reported that at least 44 people had been killed as a result of the attacks on Saturday and almost 240 were injured.

Before the parliamentary elections, militants of the Taliban* movement, which does not recognize the vote, announced their intention to sabotage the electoral process.

This year's elections have become the first parliamentary election in Afghanistan since 2010. In 2016, the election was postponed over the unstable security situation in the country, where various militant groups, including the Taliban and the Daesh, carry out regular terrorist attacks and fight for power against Kabul.

*Daesh and Taliban are terrorist groups banned in Russia