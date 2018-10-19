Pompeo Decries Deadly Attack on Afghan Senior Officials in Kandahar Province

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has condemned the deadly attack against Afghan senior officials in the country’s southern province of Kandahar.

"The United States condemns the attack directed today on Afghan provincial leadership in Kandahar. We extend our sympathies and condolences to the families of General Raziq and the other senior Afghan officials who were killed in the attack. We also extend hope for the speedy recovery of all those injured in the attack, including two Americans and one Coalition member who were present at the time," Pompeo said in a statement published on the State Department’s website on Thursday.

Washington is committed to supporting the Afghan government in its efforts to ensure the security of the country's population, including during the October 20 parliamentary elections, the statement added.

© AFP 2018 / TAUSEEF MUSTAFA Two US Citizens Wounded in Shooting at Afghan-NATO Meeting - Reports

"Recent attacks against parliamentary candidates in the final days of campaigning in Afghanistan stand in stark contrast to the aspirations of the Afghan people for peace, security, and economic stability. The right and desire of the Afghan people for their votes to be counted must be respected," Pompeo pointed out.

READ MORE: Kandahar Attack Proves Taliban ‘Becoming More and More Brazen'

The attack took place on Thursday. Raziq, the police chief in Kandahar, was shot dead when he and some high-ranking Afghan officials were leaving the office of the regional governor. A journalist was also killed in the attack.

The NATO mission in Afghanistan said subsequently that one US service member, one US civilian and one coalition contractor were also wounded in the assault.

Afghan government and military officials and foreign personnel, particularly the members of the NATO mission, are often targeted by Afghan militants, including the Taliban.