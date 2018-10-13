Jordanian Opposition Politician Calls for Apology to Syria

In late September, Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Sputnik that there is no fixed date for reopening of the main Nassib checkpoint on the Jordanian-Syrian border, which only further cools the already chilly ties between the two countries.

Prominent Jordanian opposition leader Laith Shubeilat has urged Amman to extend apologies to Syria and restore relations between the two countries. The call was part of his letter to Jordanian Prime Minister Omar al-Razzaz's government, published on Shubeilat's Facebook page.

"You should apologize on behalf of all of us, those who did not stop our previous government from being turned into an arch foe of Syria; apologize for what your predecessors have done, and especially the opposition MOC [Military Operation Center] which united Western countries, Jews, the Gulf countries in Jordan with the aim of overthrowing Syrian authorities," Shubeilat pointed out.

Shubeilat also reminded Al-Razzaz of his father who also held high-ranking posts in Jordan.

"Given the legacy of your father, postponing even longer the restoration of relations with Syria is just a shame for you," Shubeilat noted, arguing that the Syrian people are closer to those in Jordan than the Arabs of the Gulf.

In his another post on Facebook, Shubeilat explained that the Jordanian government should specifically apologize for "the Israeli-Persian-US-Jordanian MOC", which trained, armed and deployed Amman-based "revolutionaries" to Syria in order to destroy the country.

"Will you pretend that you don't know it?," Shubeialt added, claiming that the MOC was directly subordinate to Bandar bin Sultan, who headed the National Security Council of Saudi Arabia at the time, with Saudi Prince Muhammad bin Salman allegedly heading the center from the Four Seasons Hotel in Amman.

Relations between Syria and Jordan remain strained not least due to the situation around Nassib, the main checkpoint on the Jordanian-Syrian border.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told Sputnik late last month that although Jordan is prepared to reopen its border with Syria once the technical details of such a move are worked out, there is no fixed date for reopening the Nassib checkpoint.

Media reports said that the delayed reopening of the checkpoint may be related to Amman being under pressure from external players.