Syrian Army Regains Control Over Damascus-Amman Highway - Source

"The Syrian army is setting up military checkpoints along the entire Damascus-Amman highway. After the settlements of Nasib and Um-Al Mizan joined the ceasefire, … bulldozers have started removing roadblocks from the highway," the military source stated.
Nasib was captured by militants in early 2015. It was the largest crossing point in terms of the transit of goods among such countries as Lebanon, Turkey, Syria, Jordan, and the Persian Gulf states.
The situation in the south of Syria has escalated in recent weeks, with terrorists shelling the cities in the area and government troops responding by launching an offensive to oust the militants refusing to join the ceasefire.
