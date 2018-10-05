Russian Railways Looking Into Possibility of Rebuilding Syrian Railways

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - Russian Railways is looking into the possibility of joining the process of rebuilding rail roads in Syria, First Deputy CEO Alexander Misharin told Sputnik on Friday.

"We are exploring this possibility. We have never ended our cooperation. Why not working if the conditions for this are created," Misharin said.

Earlier, the 4th edition Rebuild Syria Expo held in October showcased some of the biggest names from 270 companies representing 29 countries. Companies from Western and Latin American nations as diverse as Brazil, Denmark, Greece, Spain, Venezuela, Cuba, Germany, Romania and Belgium have attended the event, SANA noted. Traditional allies such as Russia, China, Belarus, Iraq, Lebanon, Jordan, and many others will also attend.

Syria's minister of public works and housing, Hussein Arnous, told reporters that the remarkable increase in participants in the expo set clear evidence on its success and underlined the importance of such events in bringing together contractors and investors from the public and private sector.