Bomb Blast at Electoral Campaign Event in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 7 - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Seven people were killed and another 25 sustained injuries as a result of a bomb attack that hit an election campaign event in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province on Tuesday, the TOLOnews broadcaster reported, citing the provincial governor's spokesman.

The explosion took place during a parliamentary election event held by one of the candidates in the province's Kama district around 1 p.m. local time (08:30 GMT), the broadcaster reported.

The parliamentary election in Afghanistan is set for October 20 and it will be the first such election in the country since 2010. The election was supposed to take place in 2016, however, it had been postponed because of the unstable security situation in the country.

Numerous armed groups and terrorist organizations have been fighting the government and carrying out attacks across the country for decades, with the Taliban movement, a major force opposing Kabul, even seizing control over most of Afghanistan's territory between 1996 and 2001.