Four Injured in Blast at Communist Party Congress in Donetsk - DPR Ministry

DONETSK (Sputnik) - Four people sustained injuries as result of an explosion in the capital of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) at the congress of the local communist party, the DPR Interior Ministry said.

"Specialists are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being established. It is already known about the four injured," the press service of the DPR Interior Ministry said in a statement Saturday.

Earlier reports suggested that three people were wounded in the blast.

Earlier in the day, a member of the communist party Gennady Fomenko said that a candidate for the post of the republic's head, Igor Khakimzyanov, was among those wounded.

In late August, former head of the self-proclaimed republic, Alexander Zakharchenko, was killed in another blast at a cafe in central Donetsk. The explosion also claimed the life of his bodyguard and left another 11 people injured.