Four Injured in Blast at Communist Party Congress in Donetsk - DPR Ministry

"Specialists are working at the scene. The circumstances of the incident are being established. It is already known about the four injured," the press service of the DPR Interior Ministry said in a statement Saturday.
Earlier reports suggested that three people were wounded in the blast.
READ MORE: State Department Slams Announcement of Donbass Elections Slated for November 11
In late August, former head of the self-proclaimed republic, Alexander Zakharchenko, was killed in another blast at a cafe in central Donetsk. The explosion also claimed the life of his bodyguard and left another 11 people injured.
All comments
Show new comments (0)