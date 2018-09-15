DPR Head's Murder Committed With Assistance of Western Intel Services

DONETSK (Sputnik) - One man was detained on suspicion of involvement in the assassination of the head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) Alexander Zakharchenko, he gave testimony, the republic's acting head Denis Pushilin told journalists.

"Our law enforcers took a number of actions, there is an understanding of who did it. One person was detained who gave evidence, a full breakdown of the events," Pushilin said.

Zakharchenko's assassination was committed with the assistance of Western intelligence services, Pushilin stressed.

"The terrorist act was committed with the participation of the SBU Counterintelligence Fifth Department… As a result of the further work of DPR intelligence, analysis of the remnants of the explosive device revealed high technologies that were not previously used by the SBU, which makes it clear that this terrorist attack was committed with the assistance of Western special services," Pushilin noted.

He emphasized that Russia was helping the DPR to investigate the terrorist attack.

On August 31, Alexander Zakharchenko, the DPR leader, was killed in a blast at a cafe in central Donetsk.

Eleven other people were injured. The DPR authorities declared the incident a terrorist attack.