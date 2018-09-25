Russia's S-300 Will be Able to Close Parts of Syrian Airspace - Moscow

On Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Moscow would provide Syria with the advanced S-300 air defense systems to boost the security of Russian servicemen stationed in the country following the downing of the Russian Il-20 plane last week.

Addressing the Russian Defense Ministry's announcement on S-300 supplies to Syria, Vladimir Ermakov, Director of the Department for Nonproliferation and arms control of the Russian Foreign Ministry, said that any state had the inalienable right to provide defense industry assistance to its partners.

Russia's supplies to Syria would be able to close the Syrian airspace where necessary, Ermakov elaborated, adding that the arguments of Moscow's partners, who previously asked not to deliver the S-300s to Syria, had no effect anymore.

Responding to US National Security Adviser John Bolton's remark that the S-300's deliveries to Syria would constitute a "significant escalation" by Moscow, Ermakov stated the S-300 systems were meant for defensive purposes, and the US was fudging when saying that Russia's supplies would violate its national security. In addition, Ermakov stated that those steps would lead to the stabilization, rather than escalation.

"In fact, such actions will lead to the stabilization of the region, because we will be able to close the airspace where necessary, and, first of all, our servicemen who fulfill their international duty at the invitation of the Syrian government will be protected," Ermakov said.

