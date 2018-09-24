Register
23:38 GMT +324 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli F-35

    Israel Might Turn to US For Weapons as Syria Gets Russian S-300 - Expert

    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    614

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia's decision to deliver S-300 air defense systems to Syria will face Israel's counteraction and might be used by the Jewish state as a pretext for receiving more advanced weapons from the United States, experts told Sputnik on Monday.

    Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced measures on increasing security of Russian servicemen in response to the crash of Russian Il-20 military aircraft in Syria, which Russia believes Israel was responsible for. According to the minister, Russia would equip the Syrian air defense forces’ command posts with automatic control systems, which had been previously possessed only by Russia, jam satellite navigation, on-board radars and communication systems of combat aviation attacking Syrian targets and, most importantly, supply S-300 air defense systems to Syria.

    Announcing the deliveries of the Russian air defense systems, Shoigu indicated that Russia suspended the shipments of S-300 systems to Syria at Israel's request in 2013, but stressed that since then the situation had changed and not through the fault of Russia.

    Israel To Attempt To Destroy Missile Systems

    According to experts, Israel might attempt to destroy the Russian missile systems since they threatened to become an obstacle to frequent airstrikes on targets in Syria.

    "Of course, Israel will try to attack and destroy the air defense positions, but will not be able to do that since the Syrian army has already remedied not only this aspect, but also other fields and can stand up for itself properly," Syrian political analyst Ali Ahmad told Sputnik.

    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems during a bilateral drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military District
    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Delivery of S-300 to Syria Is ‘Putting Red Line’ for Israel - Journalist
    Egyptian military expert Adel Suleiman agreed with Ahmad, saying that Israel might attempt to attack the air defense systems in the future.

    "Israel quite well can attack these systems. He has been used to carrying out attacks on air defense systems in Lebanon, Syria over last 45 years, regardless of whether it was a military base or a radar system," Suleiman said.

    He also warned that Israel might try to talk Moscow out of handing over its missile systems to Syria, asking it to abandon or postpone the plan.

    "Israel as usual will try to persuade Russia to call off or postpone the deal, since this decision clearly is targeted against it. Israel will try to persuade Russia in the future it will much more careful in coordinating areas and targets of future operations," Suleiman added.

    Tarek Ahmad, a representative of the Syrian Social Nationalist Party (SSNP), in turn, doubted in his comments to Sputnik that the deal might be delayed, saying that Russia was firm in its intention and was not merely employing a negotiating tactic with Israel.

    "Some say that Russia has threatened to deliver S-300 to Syria before, but never did, and this could be a negotiation tactic with Israel, but not this time. This time there is a date and the message is delivered by the Russian defense minister. It will be executed. Russia and Syria have already signed the agreement on S-300 deliveries and it will be implemented," Ahmad said.

    Us To Join The Game

    Since the deliveries of Russia's air defense systems to Syria seem to be inevitable, experts in their comments to Sputnik said they believed that Israel might use the issue as a pretext to ask the United States for increased military supplies.

    S-300 Favorite surface-to-air missile systems during a bilateral drill of air defense and aviation forces of the Western Military District
    © Sputnik / Russian Defence Ministry
    Russia May Supply Syria With Other Defense Systems Along S-300 - Senior Russian Lawmaker
    Hamdi Bakheet, a member of the Egyptian parliamentary committee for defense and national security, said he believed that Israel would try to de-escalate tensions triggered by the incident with the Russian aircraft through diplomatic channels.

    "But at the same time [Israel] will try to use the situation and receive more advanced weapons for its army from the United States," Bakheet stated.

    Ahmad supported this thesis saying that the new weapons might be used to destroy the Russian missile systems.

    "I am sure that the United States will seek to deliver even more advanced weapons to Israel… Israel will try to destroy the new air defense systems," Ahmad stated.

    He argued that Israel had never been a sovereign country and always followed the US policies.

    "Israel always encroaches on the sovereignty of all the region's countries. And it acts in the interests of the West… in particular, impedes economic growth and development of other fields," Ahmad stated.

    Increased Security

    Bakheet said he believed that Moscow's step made a considerable contribution in the security situation in Syria and suggested that the Russian missile complex not only will be able to defend the territories where Russia servicemen are deployed, but the entire Syrian territory.

    "Russia's statement indicates that the Syrian government will receive one of the most advanced systems, which will cover the entire Syrian territory, extending beyond the Russian servicemen deployment areas. Any aviation, which will be classified by the Syrian military forces as an enemy, will become the target of such modern systems of air defense," Bakheet indicated.

    S-300VM Antei-2500 air defense system. (File)
    © Sputnik / Alexander Vilf
    Supplying Syria With S-300 Will Increase Security Risks - Netanyahu to Putin
    Hasan Oktay, the director of Turkey's Kafkassam center for strategic studies, also pointed to Moscow decision implications for security in the region.

    "Russia wants to deliver S-300 to [Syria] to enhance the defense of its military bases. That is why it will enhance security in the region in any case… From Turkey's point of view, which recognizes Syria's territorial integrity, it would be helpful. Since Turkey and Russia have reached principal agreements on Syria, the Russian side has the flying paths of the Turkish aircraft, and Russia will monitor the use of air-defense systems, there is no threat to Turkish planes," Oktay said.

    Oktay stressed that the decision on S-300 was likely to cause serious concerns in Israel, which would try to act more prudently in the region.

    Related:

    Lebanon's President Accuses Israel of Trying to 'Split' the Middle East
    Russia Supplying S-300 to Syria to Have No Effect on Ties With Israel - Moscow
    Russia, Israel Should Review Deal on Preventing Incidents in Air - Expert
    IRGC Deputy Head Vows ‘Devastating’ Response to US, Israel After Parade Attack
    Expert: University of Michigan Professor Wages 'Academic Warfare Against Israel'
    Russia Capable of Denying Israel Access to Syrian Airspace - Senior Russian MP
    Israel to Continue Military Op in Syria Despite Il-20 Downing – Lieberman
    Israel's Military Selfishness, Lack of Coordination Led to Il-20 Crash - Scholar
    Tags:
    advanced weapons, weapons, S-300, Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Russia, Syria, United States, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Fun Guy in Chief?
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse