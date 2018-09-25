Register
02:01 GMT +325 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Frants Klintsevich

    Lawmaker: Possible Consequences of S-300 Supplies to Syria Taken Into Account

    © Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
    Russia
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Russian Il-20 Military Plane Shot Down Over Syria (34)
    0 31

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has taken into account all possible eventualities arising from its upcoming supplies of S-300 air defense systems to Syria, being first and foremost interested in safety of its servicemen and general de-escalation of the situation in the war-tron country, Russian lawmaker Frants Klintsevich said Monday.

    Earlier in the day, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced that Russia would take a number of measures to boost safety of its troops in Syria, including the deliveries of the S-300 system, in the wake of the Il-20 jet crash. Following the announcement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin that the deliveries would "increase the risks in the region." Putin stressed that the decision adequately reflected the current circumstances and aimed to prevent any potential threat to the lives of Russian servicemen in Syria.

    “I believe that everyone understands that this very difficult decision on S-300 supplies to Syria had been made with all its possible consequences taken into account. The number one goal is to ensure the safety of the Russian military in Syria and de-escalation of the situation in the country as a whole. It is unlikely that anyone will have the courage to test the effectiveness of our anti-aircraft missile systems,” Frantz Klintsevich, a member of the Russian upper house's defense committee, said Monday.

    Israeli F-35
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Israel Might Turn to US For Weapons as Syria Gets Russian S-300 - Expert
    The S-300 supplies can be also viewed as a signal for Israel to reconsider its policy toward Syria, the senator suggested.

    Regardless of a motive behind them, strikes on Syria create rather settle problems and can further escalate the situation, according to the senator.

    “Strikes on Syria are absolutely not the way toward ensuring security of Israel,” he concluded.

    On September 17, the Russian Hmeimim air base in Syria lost contact with the crew of the military aircraft, which was monitoring the situation on the ground in Syria's Idlib province. At the same time, four Israeli F-16 jets were hitting Syrian targets in Latakia province. According to Shoigu, Israel had notified the Russian military of its airstrikes only one minute before their start and failed to provide the location of its bombers to Russia. As a result, the Il-20 was caught in the crossfire and downed by a missile launched by Syria's S-200 air defense system.

    Russia has blamed the incident, which claimed the lives of 15 troops, on Israel and said that the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) used the Russian Il-20 as a shield.

    Topic:
    Russian Il-20 Military Plane Shot Down Over Syria (34)

    Related:

    Russia to Send S-300 Anti-Missile System to Syria After Il-20 Crash - DM Shoigu
    Russian Defense Ministry's Statement on Il-20 Downing Justified, Balanced - MP
    Russian MoD Has Compelling Evidence to Back Up Account of Il-20's Last Moments
    Israel to Continue Military Op in Syria Despite Il-20 Downing – Lieberman
    WATCH 3D Reconstruction of Il-20 Downing in Syria, Released by Russian MoD
    Israel's Military Selfishness, Lack of Coordination Led to Il-20 Crash - Scholar
    Israel's Take on IL-20 Incident Undermines Tel-Aviv's Ties to Russia - Scholar
    Tags:
    S-300, Frants Klintsevich, Israel, Syria, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Bright Beauty: Women's Spring/Summer 2019 Fashion Week in Milan
    Questionable Questions
    Questionable Questions
    Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Visual Feast: Moscow International Festival Circle of Light
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse