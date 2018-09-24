Russia Will Send S-300 Anti-Missile System to Syria Within 2 Weeks - Shoigu

Speaking on Monday, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed that S-300 anti-missile systems that would be supplied to Syria would significantly boost combat capabilities of Syrian air defense forces.

During a Monday briefing, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Moscow will deliver advanced S-300 air defense systems to Syria within two weeks as an adequate response to Israel's role in the downing of the Russian Il-20 plane last week.

The system, which has a range of 250 kilometers and can engage several aerial targets, will be deployed to boost the security of Russian servicemen stationed in Syria. Furthermore, the automatic equipment supplied by Moscow will ensure the identification of Russian aircraft by Syrian air defense forces.

He proceeded to say that Moscow had stopped delivery of S-300s to Damascus back in 2013 at Israel's request, but the situation around the supplies has changed "through no fault of Russia."

Shoigu further stressed that if measures taken by Russia following the Il-20 crash over the Mediterranean fail to cool "hotheads," "we will have to respond in line with the situation."

"We are convinced that measures taken by Russia will cool "hotheads" and prevent ill-considered actions threatening Russian servicemen. Otherwise, we will have to respond in line with the situation."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW