11:39 GMT +323 September 2018
    Ilyushin IL-20

    Russian MoD: Israel Violated Agreement With Russia to Prevent Incidents in Syria

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Dmitry Terekhov / Ilyushin IL-20
    World
    4115

    The Israeli Air Force misled the Russian side by providing wrong information about the area of the planned air strikes in Syria on September 17, thus the Russian Il-20 couldn't move to a safe place, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

    Speaking at a press briefing on Sunday, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov provided more details on the downing of Russian Il-20 military aircraft in Syria on September 17.

    "Today, we share detailed information about the crash of the Ilyushin IL-20 airplane of the Russian Aerospace Forces near the Syrian coast on September 17. We will present a minute-by-minute account of this tragic incident that was made based on the objective radar readings including those from the Plotto air information display system," he said.

    Israel Notified Russia Too Late

    Konashenkov told a briefing that the Israeli Air Force notified Russia of its planned attacks on Syrian targets simultaneously with the beginning of the strikes instead of doing it in advance, thereby violating the 2015 bilateral agreements to prevent such incidents in Syrian airspace.

    "Israel did not inform the Russian force about its operation in advance — but rather they issued a warning simultaneously with the beginning of the strikes, which constitutes a breach of the agreements. These actions constitute a clear violation of the 2015 Russian-Israeli agreements aiming to prevent clashes between our armed forces, in and over Syria, that were reached by the joint working group," Konashenkov said.

    He further added that the IAF has on multiple occasions created potentially dangerous situations for the Russian forces located in Syria, emphasizing that Moscow warned Tel Aviv about its air force operations in the war-ravaged country 12 times more often.

    Audio Recording of Warning

    Konashenkov emphasized that the Ministry possessed an audio recording proving that the IAF had warned the Russian side in the Russian language about the envisaged airstrike on targets in Syria when Russia's IL-20 was downed.

    "The talk was conducted in Russian. The Russian Defense Ministry has a record of the conversation," he stressed.

    Israel Either Allowed Criminal Negligence or Lacked Professionalism

    According to the fresh released information, the Il-20 crew began emergency descending after it was hit by a missile, with pilots of Israeli F-16 fighter jets using the Russian aircraft as a "shield" against Syrian air defenses.

    Konashenkov elaborated that an Israeli plane maneuvered toward approaching Il-20 — which was considered as another attack by Syrian air defense systems.

    He further debunked claims by the IDF that their jets had already been within Israeli airspace when the Syrian Army launched the missiles that hit the Russian plane, saying that F-16s left the area only 10 minutes after receiving the information on the downing.

    "Israeli military either allowed criminal negligence or lacked professionalism, which resulted in the downing of Il-20," Konashenkov said, adding that the blame for the crash fully rests with Israel.

    The ministry spokesman went on to say that Israeli jets may have posed a threat to passenger planes when the Il-20 was shot down, and stressed that Russia has never violated the agreement on flights in Syria with Israel.

    Golan Heights

    Over 1,00 pro-Iranian forces, 24 multiple launch rocket systems were withdrawn from the disputed area of Golan Heights with Russian military's assistance, Konashenkov said.

    DETAILS TO FOLLOW

    Tags:
    Il-20, Israel, Syria, Russia
