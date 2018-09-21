Netanyahu Orders Commander to Continue Contacts With Russia on Il-20 Incident

"This morning, Prime Minister Netanyahu held a meeting with the leadership of the security bloc, during which he listened to a detailed report of Air Force Commander Norkin on the talks in Moscow," the press release said.
"The prime minister instructed [Norkin] to continue constant contacts with Russia," the office said in a statement.
An Israeli military delegation led by Norkin visited Moscow on Thursday to defuse tensions over the downing of a Russian plane by Syrian air defenses during an Israeli air raid on Latakia.
READ MORE: Kremlin Yet to Decide on Israel Ties After Plane Crash in Syria
Earlier this week, the Russian Defense Ministry stated that contact with the Russian Il-20 returning to the Hmeymim Airbase was lost late on September 17. The ministry said that at around that time, four Israeli F-16 fighters attacked Syrian targets in Latakia.
The Russian Defense Ministry stated that the Israeli aircraft had deliberately created a dangerous situation in Latakia, as Israel had not warned the command of the Russian group of troops in Syria about the planned operation in the area. The Russian military noted it regards Israel's provocative actions as hostile and reserves the right to a proper response.
All comments
Show new comments (0)