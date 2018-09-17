Register
01:48 GMT +317 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Twitter

    'How About Actual Bots': Iranian FM Slams Twitter for Banning Real Iranians

    CC0 / Pixabay / Unsplash
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif accused the social media giant Twitter on Sunday of biased policy toward Iranian social media activity.

    In particular, the Iranian Foreign Minister said that Twitter was shutting down accounts of real Iranians, while ignoring anti-government accounts he claims are backed by the United States.

    ​Earlier, Iranian media outlets accused Israel, Saudi Arabia and exiled opposition groups, including the Mujahideen Khalq which has members based in Albania, of being behind social media campaigns calling for the overthrow of the regime in the Islamic Republic.

    In this Wednesday, June 8, 2011 file photo, sun sets behind an oil pump in the desert oil fields of Sakhir, Bahrain
    © AP Photo / Hasan Jamali, File
    US Won’t Be Able to Shut Down Iran’s Oil Exports - Tehran OPEC Representative
    Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has accused Washington and Tel Aviv of waging a full-scale media war to discourage simple Iranians, as the country faces intense economic and political pressure after US withdrawal from Iranian JCPOA nuclear deal.

    The 2015 Iran nuclear deal stipulated the gradual removal of sanctions against Tehran in exchange for the Middle Eastern country abandoning its nuclear weapons program. The Trump administration announced that the US would withdraw from the multilateral accord in May, which led to a reinstatement of the first round of Washington's anti-Iranian sanctions in August.

    In the wake of this move, however, parties to the Iranian nuclear deal — Russia, Germany, China, France, Iran, the United Kingdom and the European Union — have reaffirmed their commitment to the historic agreement.

    Graffiti with anti-US slogan is seen decorating the wall of a building in Tehran on July 14, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / ATTA KENARE
    Iran has the 'Political Clout' to Pressure US - Risk Consultant
    Mass rallies against Iraninan government policies started on December 28 and hit major Iranian cities, including Tehran, Mashhad, Isfahan and Rasht. Some of them resulted in violent clashes between protesters and police officers.

    In August, courts in Iran reportedly sentenced at least 208 members of a minority Shia Muslim sect known as Dervishes. In trials that followed the winter rallies, the courts handed down sentences to at least 208 Dervishes that include prison terms ranging from four months to 26 years, flogging, internal exile, travel bans, and a ban on membership in social and political groups.

    READ MORE: Nuclear Deal With Iran 'Dead': US Aims for Regime Change in Tehran – Analyst

    In July, US State Secretary Michael Pompeo announced that the US was launching a 24/7 Farsi-language TV channel for an Iranian audience to refute what he called the "lies" of the Iranian "regime."

    Related:

    India Reportedly Readying to Terminate Iran Oil Imports Amid US Sanctions Threat
    US Won’t Be Able to Shut Down Iran’s Oil Exports - Tehran OPEC Representative
    US Warns Iran It Will Respond to Any Attacks on Its Diplomatic Missions in Iraq
    Iran Investing Abroad to Get Medicines, Tech US Sanctions Hope to Block
    UN Official Warns US Sanctions on Iran Might Cause Mass Inflow of Refugees to EU
    Tags:
    media war, regime change, social media, protests, ban, Twitter, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    No Neighbors Allowed: World's Most Extreme and Isolated Places to Live
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    “I Helped a Little Bit”
    Ifop poll
    Partner or Rival? New Poll Gauges People's Attitude Towards China
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse