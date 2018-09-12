Fiji Joins US-Led Coalition Against Daesh - Spokesperson

"The Coalition is pleased to announce that Fiji has joined the Coalition to defeat [DAESH] as its 79th member," Ryan said via Twitter.
The US-led coalition conducting military operations against Daesh in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's operations in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with the Iraqi government, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.
