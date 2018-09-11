US-backed Militants Start Op Against Last Daesh Terrorists in Northeast Syria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have launched offensive against the remaining Daesh* terrorists (banned in Russia) in northeast Syria, the International Coalition for Operation Inherent Resolve said Tuesday.

"Syrian Democratic Forces initiated ground operations for phase 3 of Operation Roundup. It will be supported by #Coalition cross-border air & artillery strikes to #defeatISIS remnants from northeastern Syria, along the Middle Euphrates River Valley toward the Syria-Iraq border," the coalition tweeted.

The reinforcement of US bases in Deir ez-Zor comes amid deteriorating situation between Washington and Damascus with regards to a planned military operation in Idlib province against militants.

Earlier, Russia's Defense Ministry has warned Western countries about terrorists in Idlib staging provocations with the use of chemical weapons. Moscow has provided the underlying proof for that to the UN and OPCW.

Russia believes the militants will try to accuse Damascus of committing a false flag attack in order to force the West to launch airstrikes against Syrian forces.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization banned in Russia and many other countries.