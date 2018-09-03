Register
20:03 GMT +303 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A Palestinian protester uses a slingshot to throw back a tear gas canister towards Israeli forces during clashes following a demonstration along the border east of Gaza City on July 6, 2018

    Israeli Farmers to Sue Hamas in Int'l Court Over Balloon Attacks - Legal Group

    © AFP 2018 / SAID KHATIB
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    111

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Israeli farmers living near the Gaza border will file a lawsuit in the International Criminal Court (ICC) against the leadership of Hamas, over damages made to their fields by cross-border incendiary balloon and kite attacks, Nitsana Darshan-Leitner, the head of the Israeli civil rights organization Shurat HaDin, said on Monday.

    "The existing security reality in which fields and forests in Israel are being burned every day by activists from a terrorist organization is unacceptable. It is not acceptable that senior figures in Hamas accuse Israel of war crimes while they use [their] civilian population, particularly children, as a human shield for their terrorist activities – which are repeatedly directed at the citizens of Israel. As a result, we are calling on the International Criminal Court in The Hague to bring them to justice," Darshan-Leitner was quoted as saying by the Haaretz newspaper.

    According to the news outlet, the farmers claim that the leadership of Hamas, a Sunni-Islamist organization in control of the Palestinian enclave, has violated the ICC's Rome Statute by burning their fields with these balloons, attacking the Israeli border and using children in combat.

    Palestinian students of the Birzeit University clash with Israeli security forces at the northern entrance of the West Bank town of Al-Bireh, on the northern outskirts of Ramallah, on October 29, 2015
    © AFP 2018 / ABBAS MOMANI
    IDF Uses Tear Gas Against Palestinian Protesters in West Bank - Reports

    READ MORE: Palestine Slams US for End of UNRWA Funding Program

    The farmers are also planning to stage a rally in front of the ICC's building, holding photos of the devastated fields. A total of 50,000 individuals worldwide have reportedly signed the complaint drafted by Shurat HaDin.

    READ MORE: Hamas Says Short-Term Truce With Israel Possible, But Keeps Missiles at Hand

    Since late March, when Palestinians launched weekly protest campaigns at the Gaza border, the long-existing tensions in the region have escalated. Hamas-led militants have recently started releasing incendiary balloons across the border into the southern part of Israel to cause fires.

    READ MORE: Palestinian ‘Great March of Return' Protests in Gaza Strip Continue (VIDEO)

    Tags:
    lawsuit, farmers, Hamas, International Criminal Court (ICC), Gaza Strip, Palestine, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    Magical Blue Eye of Siberia: Changing Seasons on Lake Baikal
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse