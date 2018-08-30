Register
18:25 GMT +330 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Islamist Hamas movement leader Yahya Sinwar (C) takes part in a tent city protest near the border with Israel east of Jabalia in the northern Gaza strip on March 30, 2018 to commemorate Land Day

    Hamas Says Short-Term Truce With Israel Possible, But Keeps Missiles at Hand

    © AFP 2018 / Mohammed ABED
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    The United States and Egypt are trying to ramp up pressure on Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to reach an agreement on restoring calm to Gaza and to have the Palestinian Authority gradually reassume responsibility for the long-troubled enclave.

    On Wednesday, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, Yahya Sinwar, said that negotiations were underway on reaching a ceasefire deal with Israel even without an agreement on a long-term truce, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz wrote.

    Hamas security services personnel inspect the site of a Tuesday explosion that occurred as the convoy of Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah entered Gaza through the Erez crossing with Israel, on the main road in Beit Hanoun, Gaza Strip, Tuesday, March 13, 2018
    © AP Photo / Adel Hana
    Hamas Urges Palestinian Leader to Avoid Sanctioning Gaza Over Attack on PM
    He warned, however, that "all of the missiles that the Palestinian resistance fired [at Israel] during the 51 days of the last war [in 2014] it can fire in five minutes."

    Sinwar noted that he had conveyed a message to Israeli through intermediaries about Hamas’ ability to cause “six months of rising and falling air raid sirens" in the Tel Aviv area.

    "We don't want a military confrontation, but we are not afraid of one," he added.

    Mentioning the ongoing Egyptian- and UN-mediated talks with Israel, Yahya Sinwar raised the possibility of progress on the return of two Israeli civilians currently being held in Gaza and of the remains of two Israeli soldiers killed in combat there in 2014 in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners being held in Israel.

    According to the Palestinian news agency Ma'an, even though Sinwar said that the possible exchange was not linked to contacts with Israel on a long-term cease-fire, a temporary truce could be reached even in the absence of reconciliation between Hamas, which is in control in Gaza, and the Palestinian Authority in the West Bank.

    He mentioned Egypt’s desire to pursue such a deal.

    In a statement on Wednesday, which came shortly after Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sissi had spoken to Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas about Gaza, the United States chided Ramallah for refusing to make peace with Hamas in order to restore calm to Gaza and gradually reassume responsibility for the enclave.

    "The Palestinian Authority cannot criticize from the sidelines. The Palestinian Authority should be part of the solution for the Palestinians of Gaza and Palestinians as a whole. If not, others will fill that void," President Trump's special Middle East envoy, Jason Greenblatt, said.

    "It's time for the Palestinian Authority to lead the Palestinian people – all Palestinians – to a better future," he emphasized. 

    READ MORE: Peace At Last? Israel and Hamas Come Close to Breakthrough on Ceasefire Deal

    Tensions on the Israeli border with Gaza flared up during the Great March of Return rally, which began on March 30 on the 70th anniversary of the foundation of Israel and in protest against the moving of the US embassy to Jerusalem, which Palestinians consider to be their capital.

    Hamas seized control of Gaza from the Palestinian Authority in 2007 following Fatah’s defeat in the 2014 parliamentary elections.

    Related:

    Israel Offers Cancer Care in 'Exchange for Prisoners of Hamas' – Journalist
    Peace At Last? Israel and Hamas Come Close to Breakthrough on Ceasefire Deal
    Tags:
    responsibility, enclave, prisoner exchange, ceasefire, Fatah, Hamas, Mahmoud Abbas, Yahya Sinwar, Palestine
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    Luxury and Style: 2018 Moscow International Auto Show
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    ‘You First!’ North Korea, US Balk at Talks
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse