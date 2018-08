On March 30, 2018 tens of thousands of Palestinians gathered near the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip to participate in demonstrations in support of Palestinian refugees; a number of clashes have erupted between Israeli servicemen and protesters over the protests.

The violent clashes between Palestinian protestors and Israeli forces on the Gaza border have been occurring for several months now.

Tel Aviv has explained the country's measures by citing security concerns, stating it is defending its borders and has accused Hamas of encouraging thousands of Palestinians to try and break through the border and attack Israelis.

