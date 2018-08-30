Number of Civilians Killed in US-Led Operations in Syria, Iraq Rises to 1,061

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least 1,061 civilians have been confirmed dead in Syria and Iraq as a result of US-led coalition’s campaign to defeat the Daesh* terrorist group, Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve said in a monthly casualty report on Thursday.

"Based on information available, CJTF-OIR assesses at least 1061 civilians have been unintentionally killed by Coalition strikes since the start of Operation Inherent Resolve," the report said. "A total of 216 reports are still open."

The latest figure includes all civilian casualties from the start of the campaign in August 2014 through July 2018, a period during which the coalition conducted a total of 29,920 strikes, the report said.

In July 2018, coalition strikes killed at least three civilians, based on an analysis of three reports US officials considered credible. The coalition determined that 15 other civilian casualty reports were not credible, the report said.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. The coalition's activities in Iraq are conducted in cooperation with Iraqi officials, but those in Syria are not authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

*Daesh, also known as IS/ISIS/ISIL/ Islamic State, is a terrorist organization, banned in Russia.