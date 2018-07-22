US-Led Coalition Reportedly Targets Civilians in Syria

The warplanes of US-led coalition carried out an airstrike targeting a group of civilians fleeing al-Sousa town southeast of Deir Ezzor, SANA reported, citing its sources.

According to SANA, dozens of families from al-Sousa town had to escape bombardmends of the US-led coalition warplanes that have been striking their homes for days. The news agency said many civilians were killed and injured.

The US-led coalition's strikes in Syria have not been authorized by the government of President Bashar Assad or the United Nations Security Council.

© AFP 2018 / JALAA MAREY Syria Launches a Dozen Strikes Against Daesh in Southern Golan Heights

Last week, a warplane of the international US-led coalition reportedly struck two settlements in the Deir Ezzor province, killing over 30 civilians and injuring dozens.

The US-led coalition of more than 70 members is conducting military operations against the Daesh terrorist group in Syria and Iraq. According to the coalition's stats, about 900 civilians have been killed by its strikes since its operation started in 2014.

The Syrian Foreign Ministry sent a letter last week to the UN Secretary-General's office and the president of the UN Security Council, in which it condemned the US-led coalition for targeting civilians in the eastern Deir Ezzor province.

Syrian foreign Ministry emphasized that the warplanes of the US-led coalition were only killing Syrian civilians and destroying bridges, and other important infrastructure buildings.