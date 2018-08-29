Russian MoD Provides 5 Tonnes of Food to Refugees From Syria's Idlib Province

ABU Al-DUHUR (SYRIA) (Sputnik) - The Russian servicemen have distributed over 5 tonnes of bread among the Syrian nationals, who left the militant-controlled Idlib province through the Abu al-Duhur humanitarian corridor, the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation said on Wednesday.

“Over 5 tonnes of bread have been distributed since the launch of the checkpoint,” the center said. The displaced people also receive other food and necessities as well as clothes, the Russian center noted that all people leaving the province have to undergo a checkup at the field hospital and receive necessary treatment.

© AFP 2018 / Mohamed al-Bakour Trump, Merkel Call for Intl Action to Prevent Humanitarian Crisis in Idlib

Idlib province is one of Syria's de-escalation zones and a remaining stronghold of insurgency in the country. Russia operates the Abu al-Duhur humanitarian corridor, which allows the residents to leave the province until the insurgency is eliminated.

On Tuesday, Russian military registered 27 truce breaches of ceasefire regime in Syria.

"Over the last 24 hours, the Russian party of the Russia-Turkey Commission on violations ceasefire regime has registered 27 cases of firing in the provinces of Latakia, Aleppo, Hama and Idlib. The Turkish side has registered one case of ceasefire violations in Aleppo," Russian Defense Ministry said in its daily bulletin.

READ MORE: Pompeo, Lavrov Discuss US Concerns About Possible Military Activity in Idlib

Syria has been in a state of civil war since 2011, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups and terrorist organizations. Russia along with Turkey and Iran are guarantors of the ceasefire regime in Syria.

Russia, alongside Iran and Turkey, is a guarantor of the ceasefire regime in Syria. Moscow has also been assisting Damascus both through supporting the struggle against terrorist groups and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.

READ MORE: State Department Says US Will Respond to Chemical Weapons Use in Idlib, Syria