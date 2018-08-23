Pompeo, Lavrov Discuss US Concerns About Possible Military Activity in Idlib

"The Secretary discussed the ongoing challenges in Syria and the United States’ serious concerns related to possible military activity in Idlib," Nauert said. "He asked Foreign Minister Lavrov to support efforts in the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, as well as efforts to hold the Syrian regime accountable for its use of chemical weapons."
Previously, the head of the Russian Center for Syrian Reconciliation, said that the militants operating in the Idlib de-escalation zone continued shelling settlements in Syria.
Earlier, Syrian President Bashar Assad said that the liberation of Idlib was among the priorities for the Syrian military's operations.
