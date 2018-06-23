Russian MoD: Syrian Army, FSA Repel al-Nusra Attack in South De-escalation Zone

The Russian Defense Ministry has stated that the Syrian government forces, jointly with the Free Syrian Army (FSA), has repelled over a thousand al-Nusra Front* attacks in the southern de-escalation zone.
As a result of the attack, five Syrian soldiers were killed and 19 others injured, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
"At present, Syrian soldiers are engaged in defensive battles, the loss of government troops amounted to 5 people killed and 19 wounded. In addition, residents of these settlements were hit by terrorists," a Defense Ministry statement reads.
The ministry noted that FSA field commanders, who had earlier sided with the country's legitimate government, asked Damascus for help via the Russian Center of Syrian Reconciliation.
READ MORE: Nusra Front Terrorists Try to Rebrand, US Updates Sanctions Against It
In some areas, the Syrian Army, together with FSA detachments, managed to stop the militants. Measures are being taken to protect civilians.
Most of Syria's territory has already been liberated by the government forces backed by Russian Air Force, however, there are still some terrorist pockets located mainly in the southwest US-controlled areas.
READ MORE: Russia Has No Evidence US-Led Coalition Targets Nusra Front Terrorists — Lavrov
The international community has actively been making an effort to find a solution to the Syrian conflict and forge peace within the country. As a result of the Astana talks, four de-escalation zones have been established in Syria, among which is a southern de-escalation zone in parts of the country's Daraa and Quneitra provinces.
* al-Nusra Front — a terrorist organization banned in Russia
All comments
Show new comments (0)