Register
14:45 GMT +327 August 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    This photograph provided by the Israeli Ministry of Defense on Monday Dec. 21, 2015 shows a launch of David's Sling missile defense system. David's Sling is intended to counter medium-range missiles possessed by enemies throughout the region, most notably the Lebanese Shiite militant group Hezbollah.

    New Israeli Rockets 'Can Reach Anywhere in the Middle East' - Defense Chief

    © AP Photo / Ministry of Defense
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    323

    In February, Lieberman instructed the country's military to build ground-to-ground missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers (186 miles).

    Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman has announced Israel's purchase of sophisticated rockets which he claimed are capable of reaching "anywhere in the Middle East," according to Haaretz.

    Lieberman referred to a recently clinched multi-million dollar deal between the Defense Ministry and the Israeli military sector for the purchase of the high-precision rockets.

    READ MORE: 'Open War Between Israel, Iran Would be a Regional, Global Disaster' — Professor

    "We are making the IDF [Israeli Defense Forces] stronger and more sophisticated," he pointed out.

    The statement was made amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran, with the Jewish state expressing concern over Iran's alleged attempts to establish a permanent military presence in Syria and thus expand its clout throughout  theregion.

    Tehran, which refuses to recognize Israel, denies the claims, noting that the country has only been sending military advisers to train troops loyal to Damascus since Iran supports Syrian President Bashar Assad in his struggle against the terrorist groups that are active in the country.

    READ MORE: 'Israel’s Conflict With Iran in Syria Not Linked With Nuclear Deal'- Analyst

    An Israeli Air Force F-16 plane, bottom, and an Israeli Air force Spitfire plane perform during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in the Hatzerim air force base near the city of Beersheba, Israel. (File)
    © AP Photo / Ariel Schalit
    Caught Red-Handed? Why Israel is Allegedly 'Stealing' Clouds From Iran
    Israel, for its part, continues to view Iranian activities as a threat to national security, also accusing Tehran of going ahead with attempts to obtain nuclear weapons despite the signing of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, which mandates that the Islamic Republic must limit its nuclear activity to non-military uses.

    The IDF, which was established on May 31, 1948, two weeks after Israel's declaration of independence, currently numbers about 125,000 troops.

    The army's doctrine is based on a belief that "Israel cannot afford to lose a single war", a goal which Israeli military officials claim can only be achieved through a defensive strategy and the rapid mobilization of overwhelming force to take the war to the enemy.

    Related:

    Analyst: US, Israel Formed 'Highly Professional Working Group' Against Iran
    Leaked Video: IDF General Warns Iran Is Preparing to Attack Israel from Syria
    Under Crown Prince’s Rule, Saudi-US-Israel United by Anti-Iran Interests
    'It'll Be Problematic for Israel, US if Europe Adheres to Iran Accord' - Analyst
    Tags:
    industries, rockets, deal, purchase, Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), Avigdor Lieberman, Iran, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    12 Stunning Places You Should Visit According to Time Magazine
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Trump’s Second Act: Trials and Denials
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Genoa Bridge Collapse
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse